Klefbom collected a pair of power-play helpers in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The Swede had the secondary helper on Alex Chiasson's second-period tally and the eventual game-winner by Leon Draisaitl in the third. Klefbom added five shots on goal and five blocked shots. The 26-year-old is up to 32 points (17 on the power play), 144 shots and 162 blocks through 55 games.