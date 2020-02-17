Klefbom registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The Swede also skated 30:57 in the game, the third time he's crossed the half-hour mark for ice time. Klefbom is up to 33 points (18 on the power play), 172 blocks, 151 shots and a minus-20 rating in 59 appearances this year.