Klefbom will miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his finger, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

A more definitive timetable has now been revealed for Klefbom's return after he was initially given "weeks" to return. The blueliner's extended absence could have big implications for an Oilers club that's in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Oilers added Caleb Jones -- who made his NHL debut Friday -- to the defensive ranks and he will provide some depth along the blue line for the time being.