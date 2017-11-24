Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Out against Buffalo
Klefbom (illness) won't play Friday against the Sabres.
Losing their top defenseman is going to shake things up for the Oilers, and for fantasy players who rely on Klefbom and his offensive skills. Buffalo has been bad defensively this year, so this opens up the door for another defenseman to step up with a big game.
