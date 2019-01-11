Klefbom (finger) is expected to start skating soon, but won't return to action until after the All-Star break.

Klefbom won't get another opportunity to suit up until Feb 2 against the Flyers at the earliest. The Oilers are lacking blue line depth with Klefbom, Alex Petrovic (concussion) and Andrej Sekera (Achilles) all out of the lineup. The 25-year-old Klefbom registered 15 points in 31 games prior to getting hurt and was on pace to best his career-high 38 points from 2016-17.