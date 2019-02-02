Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Out through weekend
Klefbom (finger) will not play in either of the team's two-game road trip Saturday in Philadelphia or Sunday in Montreal due to "too much soreness".
Klefbom was considered a candidate to return on the road trip, but things didn't go as planned during practice. As a result, he'll now take aim at returning Tuesday against the Blackhawks at the earliest.
