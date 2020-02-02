Klefbom dished two assists, blocked two shots, fired two shots on goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

The 26-year-old reached the 30-point mark with his two-assists effort Saturday. Klefbom has five goals, 25 helpers, 153 blocks and 133 shots. Fifteen of the Swede's point have come with a man advantage this season -- he's a valuable blueliner in fantasy.