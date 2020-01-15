Klefbom recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Klefbom earned the secondary helper on Josh Archibald's second-period tally. With the assist, the Swedish blueliner matched his 28-point output from last season in 13 fewer games (61 last year, 48 in 2019-20). Klefbom has added 143 blocked shots, 126 shots on net and 15 power-play points, although his minus-15 rating is a little concerning to fantasy owners.