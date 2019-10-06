Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Picks up trio of assists
Klefbom had three assists and logged five blocked shots with three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Kings.
A big night for the big defenseman, who picked up two of his three assists on the power play and led all players with 26:33 of ice time. Injuries have limited Klefbom to fewer than 70 games in four of his five full seasons. When he played in all 82 games in 2016-17, he scored 12 goals and 38 points and gave an indication of what he can provide if he can avoid the injury bug.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.