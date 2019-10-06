Klefbom had three assists and logged five blocked shots with three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Kings.

A big night for the big defenseman, who picked up two of his three assists on the power play and led all players with 26:33 of ice time. Injuries have limited Klefbom to fewer than 70 games in four of his five full seasons. When he played in all 82 games in 2016-17, he scored 12 goals and 38 points and gave an indication of what he can provide if he can avoid the injury bug.