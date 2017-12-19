The Oilers placed Klefbom (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Klefbom has been dealing with a few nagging injuries of late, so a move to IR will allow him to fully recover while also making room for Andrej Sekera (knee), who is expected to be activated from the injured list soon, on the roster. The Oilers should release a more clear-cut timetable for Klefbom's return to game action once he's able to resume practicing with his teammates.