Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Placed on IR
The Oilers placed Klefbom (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Klefbom has been dealing with a few nagging injuries of late, so a move to IR will allow him to fully recover while also making room for Andrej Sekera (knee), who is expected to be activated from the injured list soon, on the roster. The Oilers should release a more clear-cut timetable for Klefbom's return to game action once he's able to resume practicing with his teammates.
More News
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Takes team-leading shot total in shutout•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Appears ready to go Sunday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Out against Buffalo•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Collects two points against Vegas•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Tallies helper Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...