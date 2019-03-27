Klefbom tallied three assists in an 8-4 victory against the Kings on Tuesday.

Missing games because of injury have hurt Klefbom's value this season, but from a points per game standpoint, he's never been better. After Tuesday, he's averaging more than 0.47 points per contest. Klefbom hasn't been able to repeat his goal output from two seasons ago, but owners using him as a depth defenseman have to like his five goals and 26 points in 55 games.