Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Ready to rock
Klefbom (undisclosed) will suit up in Wednesday's home tilt against the Devils.
Klefbom was unable to skate in Tuesday's practice, but seems to be healthy enough to suit up in game action. The 25-year-old has been decent this campaign, accumulating 19 points in 48 games. Expect the Swede to keep his place on the top defensive pair and on the power play.
