Klefbom tallied an assist Tuesday and registered a team-high seven shots on goal in a 4-3 home loss to Minnesota.

It was Klefbom's third point in his last five games and all have been of the assist variety. For the season, the Swedish blueliner has just five helpers and has yet to score a goal in 11 games. Off to a slow start, Klefbom will be expected to produce more than he did a year ago in what was a disappointing campaign that saw him finish with only 21 points in 66 games.