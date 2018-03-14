Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Returning Wednesday
Klefbom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against San Jose.
The Swedish defender missed the past two contests after undergoing a "minor procedure" and Wednesday could be one of the last games he plays in 2017-18 with head coach Todd McLellan announcing that Klefbom will undergo another procedure as soon as next week. Apparently, no further damage can be done by playing which provides an explanation for this unique situation. Klefbom has produced four goals and 19 points in 63 games to this point, including a goal and six points on the power play, and will be a welcome addition to Edmonton's back end.
More News
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Two points since return•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Ready to return Friday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Expected back Friday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Placed on IR•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Takes team-leading shot total in shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...