Klefbom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against San Jose.

The Swedish defender missed the past two contests after undergoing a "minor procedure" and Wednesday could be one of the last games he plays in 2017-18 with head coach Todd McLellan announcing that Klefbom will undergo another procedure as soon as next week. Apparently, no further damage can be done by playing which provides an explanation for this unique situation. Klefbom has produced four goals and 19 points in 63 games to this point, including a goal and six points on the power play, and will be a welcome addition to Edmonton's back end.