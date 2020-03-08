Klefbom (shoulder) went plus-3 with four hits and two blocked shots in 22:11 during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Klefbom missed nine games after a minor shoulder injury. The Swede should continue to see a lot of playing time as a key member of the Oilers' top four. He has 33 points, 174 blocks and 152 shots in 60 contests this year.