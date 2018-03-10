Klefbom will miss the next two games after undergoing a "minor procedure," according to Oilers coach Todd McLellan.

We're waiting for more details on Klefbom, who has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) working against a minus-10 rating through 63 games this campaign. The Swede also is a factor with the man advantage, so the team could press rookie Ethan Bear back into that important special teams spot as soon as Saturday against Minnesota.

