Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Ruled out for next two games
Klefbom will miss the next two games after undergoing a "minor procedure," according to Oilers coach Todd McLellan.
We're waiting for more details on Klefbom, who has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) working against a minus-10 rating through 63 games this campaign. The Swede also is a factor with the man advantage, so the team could press rookie Ethan Bear back into that important special teams spot as soon as Saturday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...