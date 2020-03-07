Klefbom (shoulder) will retake the ice during Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets barring a setback in morning skate, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Klefbom's return will add some major punch on the back end for the Oilers. Through 59 contests, Klefbom has compiled five goals and 28 assists while flinging 151 shots on net and averaging a career-high 3:46 of power-play ice time. He should immediately assume a key role along the blue line for an Edmonton squad jostling for playoff positioning as the NHL regular season heads down the final stretch.