Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Season comes to a close
Klefbom will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Despite playing each of the Oilers' past three games, Klefbom and the team knew that he'd soon have his 2017-18 campaign come to an end due to the corrective procedure. After logging 12 goals and 38 points -- including three goals and 16 points on the power play -- last season, Klefbom saw his production dip to just five goals and 21 points in 66 games this season. The Swedish blueliner isn't expected to miss preparations for what he'll be hoping is a bounce-back campaign in 2018-19.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...