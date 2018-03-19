Klefbom will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Despite playing each of the Oilers' past three games, Klefbom and the team knew that he'd soon have his 2017-18 campaign come to an end due to the corrective procedure. After logging 12 goals and 38 points -- including three goals and 16 points on the power play -- last season, Klefbom saw his production dip to just five goals and 21 points in 66 games this season. The Swedish blueliner isn't expected to miss preparations for what he'll be hoping is a bounce-back campaign in 2018-19.