Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Set up for additional testing
Klefbom will have more X-rays on Wednesday to determine the extent of suspected injuries to his fingers, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Klefbom is expected to miss multiple weeks with his injury, but the Oilers appear to be waiting for the latest test results before parking him on injured reserve.
