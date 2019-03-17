Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Sets up overtime winner
Klefbom recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes.
Klefbom needed less than a minute to set up Connor McDavid in the extra frame for the latter's second goal of the game. Klefbom has 21 points (five goals, 16 helpers) in 50 games this season, a campaign shortened by a finger injury earlier in the year.
