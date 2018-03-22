Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Shoulder procedure goes well
Klefbom's shoulder surgery was deemed successful and he'll be set for workouts in 5-to-6 weeks.
Klefbom was only able to draw into 66 games this season after playing out the entire schedule in 2016-17. He finished with 21 points -- which was 17 fewer than the previous campaign -- but he was well on his way to establishing a new career high in blocked shots with 136 of those. Given that the Swede went under the knife right away, he'll presumably have plenty of time to recover ahead of training camp in the fall.
