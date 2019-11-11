Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Slides two helpers
Klefbom picked up two assists, five blocked shots and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Both of Klefbom's helpers came on the power play, on goals scored by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid. The Swedish defenseman snapped an 11-game point drought with the effort. He now has 11 points, 55 blocked shots and 44 shots on goal in 19 games. He's too good to stay quiet for long, but fantasy owners would like to see Klefbom be more consistent with his scoring.
