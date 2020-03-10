Klefbom posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Swedish blueliner had the secondary helper on Alex Chiasson's first-period goal. It took Klefbom only two games to get back on the scoresheet after his return from a shoulder injury. In 61 outings this year, he has 34 points, 176 blocks, 155 shots and 24 PIM.