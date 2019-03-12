Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Status remains unclear
Klefbom (undisclosed) didn't skate Tuesday, but coach Ken Hitchcock relayed he is "feeling better" and will be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's game against the Devils.
Klefbom's status remains in question as of Tuesday, but some clarity on the situation should arise after another night's rest. While the 25-year-old blueliner isn't exactly a fantasy juggernaut, he's on pace to improve on his 21 points through 66 games last season and should be rostered in many fantasy formats.
More News
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: To be reevaluated Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Buries equalizing goal•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Finds assist column in loss•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Clears 20 minutes in return•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Set to face Blackhawks on Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Out through weekend•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...