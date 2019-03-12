Klefbom (undisclosed) didn't skate Tuesday, but coach Ken Hitchcock relayed he is "feeling better" and will be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's game against the Devils.

Klefbom's status remains in question as of Tuesday, but some clarity on the situation should arise after another night's rest. While the 25-year-old blueliner isn't exactly a fantasy juggernaut, he's on pace to improve on his 21 points through 66 games last season and should be rostered in many fantasy formats.