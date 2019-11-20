Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Steps up in win
Klefbom notched two assists, four blocked shots, three shots on goal and 31:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
The Oilers lost Matt Benning to an upper-body injury in the first period. This forced Klefbom to play more, hence the lofty ice-time total. The Swede made good use of the extra time, setting up Markus Granlund and James Neal (on the power play). Klefbom has eight assists in his last five games, with six of them coming with the man advantage. For the year, the 26-year-old has 17 points, 53 shots, and 67 blocks in 23 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.