Klefbom notched two assists, four blocked shots, three shots on goal and 31:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The Oilers lost Matt Benning to an upper-body injury in the first period. This forced Klefbom to play more, hence the lofty ice-time total. The Swede made good use of the extra time, setting up Markus Granlund and James Neal (on the power play). Klefbom has eight assists in his last five games, with six of them coming with the man advantage. For the year, the 26-year-old has 17 points, 53 shots, and 67 blocks in 23 contests.