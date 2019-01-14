Klefbom (finger) is still not skating but hopes to get medical clearance to do so this week.

The Oilers' blueliner has been out since Dec. 11 and will not play until after the All-Star break. The next step in Klefbom's recovery process involves him resuming skating activities, something the 25-year-old hopes to get back to doing in the coming days. Once he reaches that stage in his recovery from a finger injury, the team may explore putting a definitive target date on the Swede's return to game action. Klefbom has three goals and 15 points in 31 games this season.