Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Strikes first in overtime
Klefbom scored a goal and fired six shots on net in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Stars.
With the game scoreless, Klefbom received a cross-ice pass from Leon Draisatl and beat Anton Khudobin short-side to seal the win. It's Klefbom's first goal of the season in his 24th game, and he worked hard for it by firing 81 shots on net this year, including 23 in the last four games. He'll look to keep the shooting parade rolling into Thursday's game versus the Kings.
