Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Suffers undisclosed injury
Klefbom left Tuesday's game against the Rangers with an undisclosed injury, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Klefbom had two assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in 20:36 during the contest. The injury was suffered in the third period, but the severity is unknown and there was no update from coach Dave Tippett after the game. The Oilers are set to begin a five-game road trip in Buffalo on Thursday -- the defenseman's availability for those games should be clarified in the coming days.
