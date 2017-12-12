Klefbom led the Oilers with seven shots in a 1-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Klefbom's three goals and five assists through 29 games aren't wildly impressive, but he's getting opportunities. He leads the team in average ice time and his 88 shots on the year are the eighth-most among NHL defensemen. There's more potential for upside with him than his point total suggests.