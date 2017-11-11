Klefbom recorded an assist and minus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Swedish defenseman has had a difficult start to the season with just one goal and four points -- and a minus-6 rating -- in the first 16 games. The first-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft had 38 points a year ago, so a turnaround is certainly likely, but if he struggles to produce offensively the door will open for Andrej Sekera (knee) to eat into Klefbom's power-play time once he gets healthy. Fantasy owners should wait and see how things shake out, as Klefbom has too much talent and opportunity to ditch just because he's in a slump.