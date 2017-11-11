Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Tallies helper Saturday
Klefbom recorded an assist and minus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The Swedish defenseman has had a difficult start to the season with just one goal and four points -- and a minus-6 rating -- in the first 16 games. The first-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft had 38 points a year ago, so a turnaround is certainly likely, but if he struggles to produce offensively the door will open for Andrej Sekera (knee) to eat into Klefbom's power-play time once he gets healthy. Fantasy owners should wait and see how things shake out, as Klefbom has too much talent and opportunity to ditch just because he's in a slump.
More News
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Will have opportunity to succeed•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Ready to rock in Game 7•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Probable for Game 7•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Makes big impact in Game 1•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Expected to suit up for Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...