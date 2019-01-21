Klefbom (finger) is expected to be ready to play Feb. 2nd versus the Flyers following the All-Star break. Coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters, "He's coming along nicely and should be up and running."

Klefbom has been out of action since Dec. 11 (a stretch of 18 games) due to his finger injury, but appears to be ready to go. In order to suit up against Philadelphia, the blueliner will need to be activated off injured reserve, which likely factored into the club's decision to put Ty Rattie and Ryan Spooner on waivers.