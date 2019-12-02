Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Throws block party
Klefbom blocked eight shots and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Klefbom once again had to play big minutes when Matt Benning left the game with an undisclosed injury. The Swedish defenseman was up to the task, skating 26:19 while putting on a defensive clinic. Klefbom has 18 points, 67 shots on goal and a league-leading 93 blocked shots in 29 contests this season.
