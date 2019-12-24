Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Tickles twine with man advantage
Klefbom scored a power-play goal, blocked shots shots and put two shots on goal in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Monday.
Klefbom tallied his fourth goal of the campaign at 3:02 of the second period. The tally snapped a four-game point drought for the Swede, who now has 14 of his 23 points this season on the power play. The 26-year-old has added 127 blocked shots and 105 shots on goal, but he sports a career-worst minus-22 rating through 40 outings.
