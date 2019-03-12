Klefbom (undisclosed) sustained an injury in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The defenseman was limited to 5:45 of ice time in the narrow victory. Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock doesn't believe the injury is serious but added that the team will know more Tuesday. Having already missed significant time with finger injuries, Klefbom's produced five goals and 14 assists through 48 games this season.