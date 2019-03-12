Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: To be reevaluated Tuesday
Klefbom (undisclosed) sustained an injury in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
The defenseman was limited to 5:45 of ice time in the narrow victory. Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock doesn't believe the injury is serious but added that the team will know more Tuesday. Having already missed significant time with finger injuries, Klefbom's produced five goals and 14 assists through 48 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Buries equalizing goal•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Finds assist column in loss•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Clears 20 minutes in return•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Set to face Blackhawks on Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Out through weekend•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Will travel with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...