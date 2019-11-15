Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Trio of power-play assists
Klefbom registered three power-play assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.
All three helpers came on Connor McDavid tallies as the Oilers' big names dominated the contest. The Swedish defenseman has produced 14 points through 21 games, with nine helpers coming with the man advantage. Klefbom had all of 11 points on the power play last year -- he's on pace for a career season across the board if he can stay healthy.
