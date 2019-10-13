Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Two-point performance in win
Klefbom scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
He also chipped in three shots and two hits. Klefbom opened the scoring for the Oilers in the second period with his first goal of the season, then helped set up Connor McDavid for the eventual game-winner midway through the third. The blueliner now has seven points through five games as part of Edmonton's high-flying start to the campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.