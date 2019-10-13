Klefbom scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

He also chipped in three shots and two hits. Klefbom opened the scoring for the Oilers in the second period with his first goal of the season, then helped set up Connor McDavid for the eventual game-winner midway through the third. The blueliner now has seven points through five games as part of Edmonton's high-flying start to the campaign.