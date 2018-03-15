Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Two points in return
Klefbom lit the lamp and tallied an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.
Klefbom had missed the previous two games for Edmonton with an undisclosed issue. Before that, he had been playing well, notching two points and 14 shots on net in three contests. The Swede has only managed five goals this season, thanks in part to a 2.1 shooting percentage, but at least his recent play is encouraging.
