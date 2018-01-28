Klefbom has two points, both assists, in 12 games since returning from an injury.

Those aren't good numbers, but it's not like Klefbom was playing great hockey before the injury. After having 12 goals and 26 assists last season, the Swede only has three goals and eight helpers in 45 games this year. The Oilers have been disappointing, and Klefbom has certainly been a part of that.