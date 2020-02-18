Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Will miss 2-3 weeks
Klefbom is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks with a shoulder injury, yo reports.
This is a huge blow to the Oilers and fantasy owners alike, as Klefbom has been a machine for Edmonton this season, having averaged 25:36 of ice time per contest while racking up 33 points, 151 shots on goal and 172 blocked shots in 59 games. Caleb Jones will likely be tasked with taking on a larger role while Klefbom, who will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve, is sidelined.
