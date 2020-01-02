Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Will play Thursday
Klefbom (undisclosed) will play Thursday against the Sabres, NHL.com's Heather Engel reports.
Klefbom left Tuesday's game against the Rangers in the third period with an undisclosed issue, but whatever forced him from that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. The 26-year-old Swede will slot into his usual role skating on the Oilers' top pairing and first power-play unit against Buffalo.
