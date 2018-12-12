Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Will sit out weeks
Coach Ken Hitchcock said Klefbom will be out weeks after injuring his hand in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hitchcock added that Klefbom would immediately head back to Edmonton to be evaluated by the Oilers' doctors. Expect Klefbom to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. Chris Wideman will likely see an uptick in usage during Klefbom's absence.
