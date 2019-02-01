Klefbom (finger) will join the Oilers on their upcoming two-game road trip, but is a game-time decision against the Flyers on Saturday.

The fact that Klefbom is at least traveling with the club is a good sign his return is imminent, yet he should probably still be considered day-to-day at this point. While Edmonton does have the available space to activate Klefbom off IR without a corresponding move, it seems unlikely the club will want to carry nine defensemen on the 23-man roster, which means either Kevin Gravel or Matt Benning could be headed for the minors.