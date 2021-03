Klefbom will undergo surgery on his injured shoulder in late March, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Klefbom won't play in 2020-21 due to his shoulder injury, but he's hoping to come back at full strength for the 2021-22 campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner racked up five goals, 29 assists, 159 shots and 180 blocks in 62 games last campaign, so his recovery will be one worth tracking for fantasy managers.