Klefbom (shoulder) will miss the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign, the team announced Monday.

According to the team's release, Klefbom is hoping to be fully fit for the 2021-22 season. In 62 games last year, the 26-year-old blueliner garnered five goals and 29 helpers and likely may have produced at a similar rate this year. Without Klefbom, the Oilers could utilize Ethan Bear alongside Darnell Nurse, which would likely come with increased responsibilities including the power play. The team will no doubt place Klefbom on long-term IR in order to save some cap space.