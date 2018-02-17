Oilers' Ostap Safin: Continues dominant February
Safin scored two goals in Friday's overtime loss to QMJHL Val-d'Or.
The two goals were the Sea Dogs' only offense in the tough loss. Safin is riding an impressive four-game point streak, totaling 10 points (six goals, four assists). With 50 points in 49 games this season down in the QMJHL, the Oilers' fourth-round pick in 2017 is proving he can consistently contribute. The big Czech may not be a threat to break the roster at the big level in 2017-18, but is worth monitoring until he does.
