Oilers' Ostap Safin: Dealing with hip injury
Safin could miss the Oilers' rookie camp due to a hip injury suffered in the 4 Nations Tournament, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
While missing the rookie camp could impact his development, Safin was unlikely to log any time in the NHL this season. Following the conclusion of his junior season last year, the 19-year-old played nine games for AHL Bakersfield, where he figures to spend the 2018-19 campaign.
