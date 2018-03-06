Safin agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with the Oilers on Tuesday.

In his first year playing in the QMJHL, Safin racked up an impressive 24 goals, 29 assists and 29 PIM in 56 outings. The big area of concern for the youngster will be his two-way game, considering he also posted an abysmal minus-25 rating. Edmonton will likely give the winger another year in juniors not only to further develop his game, but also to avoid burning a year of his ELC.