Safin has garnered just one point in his first five games in the AHL.

The 19-year-old winger scored his first professional goal for the Bakersfield Condors on Mar. 31 -- but that has been the only highlight in his first five games. Edmonton has high hopes for the speedy Czech -- he led St. John's of the QMJHL in scoring earlier this season (58 points in 61 games) and has represented his native land at all levels of Under 20 competition. Safin is an offensive threat to monitor in dynasty leagues.