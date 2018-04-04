Oilers' Ostap Safin: Off to slow start
Safin has garnered just one point in his first five games in the AHL.
The 19-year-old winger scored his first professional goal for the Bakersfield Condors on Mar. 31 -- but that has been the only highlight in his first five games. Edmonton has high hopes for the speedy Czech -- he led St. John's of the QMJHL in scoring earlier this season (58 points in 61 games) and has represented his native land at all levels of Under 20 competition. Safin is an offensive threat to monitor in dynasty leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...