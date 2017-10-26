Oilers' Ostap Safin: Playing well for QMJHL Saint John
Safin picked up a pair of assists in QMJHL Saint John's 5-3 loss to Acadie-Bathurst on Wednesday.
A fourth-round pick of the Oilers this past June, Safin now has 16 points in his first 15 games with the Sea Dogs. The big Czech winger has a ton of physical ability, but there have been questions surrounding both his effort level and his ability to produce on a consistent basis. He remains a long-term risk, but Edmonton has a potential home run on their hands if Safin is able to put it all together.
