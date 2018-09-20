Safin (hip) was redirected to Saint John of the QMJHL on Wednesday, TSN reports.

A hip injury sapped Safin's chances of entering rookie camp and advancing his professional career. The Czech winger appeared in nine games for AHL Bakersfield last season, adding one goal and a two PIM over that span. However, he's naturally looked most comfortable offensively at junior, amassing 26 goals and 32 assists over 61 games for the Sea Dogs to date.

